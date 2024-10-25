AMDGPU Changes Readied For Linux 6.13: Runtime Repartitioning, Many Fixes
A big batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel graphics and compute driver updates were mailed in for DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel cycle.
A bunch of "new stuff" was submitted by AMD for their Radeon and Instinct updates destined for the Linux 6.13 kernel. Among the changes are adding SDMA queue reset support in the event of problems, initial runtime repartitioning support with a focus on compute workloads, brightness control updates, better handling multiple instances of an IP block, and a lot of fixes/updates pertaining to recent and upcoming hardware support.
This morning's AMDGPU pull request sums up this batch of Linux 6.13 changes as:
amdgpu:
- SDMA queue reset support
- SMU 13.0.6 updates
- Add debugfs interface to help limit jpeg queue scheduling for testing
- JPEG 4.0.3 updates
- Initial runtime repartitioning support
- GFX9 fixes
- Misc code cleanups
- Rework IP structures to better handle multiple instances of an IP
- DML updates
- DSC fixes
- HDR fixes
- Brightness control updates
- Runtime pm cleanup
- DMCUB fixes
- DCN 3.5 updates
- Struct drm_edid cleanup
- Fetch EDID from _DDC if available
- Ring noop optimizations
- MES logging fixes
- 3DLUT fixes
- DCN 4.x fixes
- SMU 13.x fixes
- Fixes for set_soft_freq_range()
- ACPI fixes
- SMU 14.x updates
- PSR-SU fixes
- fdinfo cleanup
- DCN documentation updates
amdkfd:
- Misc code cleanups
- Increase event FIFO size
- Copy wave state fixes for SDMA
radeon:
- Fix possible overflow in packet3 check
- Late init connector fix
- Always set GEM function pointer
Documentation:
- Update drm-memory documentation
It's looking overall like the support for upcoming AMD RDNA4 graphics cards is settling down rather well with not too much GFX12 churn persisting, etc.
The full list of patches can be found via this pull request.
