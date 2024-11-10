Linux 6.12-rc7 Released: Linux 6.12 Stable On Track For Release Next Sunday
Linus Torvalds just christened the Linux 6.12-rc7 kernel today for what will hopefully be the last release candidate before declaring Linux 6.12 stable next week Sunday.
Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.12-rc7 announcement a few minutes ago:
"No big surprises, and I think everything is on track for a final 6.12 release next weekend.
We've got the usual random driver updates (with gpu and networking dominating - no surprises there either). The arch updates are mostly devicetree fixes, and we have some filesystem fixes (bcachefs, btrfs, nfs, smb).
Some core mm changes, mostly around error handling corner cases.
Please give this some final "kick the tires" love."
So Linux 6.12 will be out on 17 November if all goes well and in turn marks the opening of the Linux 6.13 merge window for the following two weeks.
See our Linux 6.12 feature list for a concise overview of all the prominent changes. Linux 6.12 is all the more special with it expected to be this year's Long Term Support (LTS) kernel series.
