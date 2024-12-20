Liquorix vs. Linux 6.12 Upstream Kernel Performance Across Many Workloads

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 December 2024 at 08:14 AM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
A Phoronix Premium subscriber a while back requested some fresh benchmarks of how the Liquorix downstream of the Linux kernel is comparing against the latest upstream kernel... Here are some benchmarks looking at the Liquorix flavor of the Linux kernel compared to upstream Linux 6.12.

Liquorix is a patched version of the Linux kernel with extra functionality and changes compared to the mainline Linux kernel or what is typically shipped by Linux distribution vendor kernels. Liquorix is "designed for uncompromised responsiveness in interactive systems" and features the Zen interactive tuning code, the PDS process scheduler, 1000Hz tick rate, hard kernel preemption, BFQ support, MGLRU enabled, and various other features while also making it convenient to run this kernel with pre-compiled binaries for Ubuntu/Debian systems. Those unfamiliar with this Linux kernel build can learn more at Liquorix.net.
Liquorix Linux 6.12 Kernel Testing

From the same AMD Ryzen 9 9950X system with WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD and Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics I ran benchmarks of the upstream Linux 6.12.5 kernel with a configuration following the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA config and then using the Liquorix 6.12.5-1 pre-built image for Ubuntu. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was running on this AMD Zen 5 desktop system. No hardware or software changes besides swapping out the kernel being used.
Number Of First Place Finishes benchmark with settings of Wins, 101 Tests.

Across 101 benchmarks the upstream Linux 6.12 kernel was faster than the Liquorix kernel for 56 of the benchmarks...
Geometric Mean Of All Test Results benchmark with settings of Result Composite, Liquorix Linux 6.12 Kernel Testing. Linux 6.12.5 Upstream was the fastest.

On a geo mean basis across all of the benchmarks, the upstream kernel ended up being faster by 21%.
Liquorix Linux 6.12 Kernel Testing

The Liquorix kernel ended up performing particularly bad in LiteRT (TensorFlow-Lite), srsRAN, Apache cassandra, and other select workloads. But the Liquorix kernel did perform well in some of the synthetic kernel micro-benchmarks, Darktable, video / image encoding, and other select workloads.

Those interested can see all 101 benchmarks in full via this result file.
8 Comments
Related News
Weighted Interleave Auto-Tuning Being Worked On For Linux
Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel To Receive An Extra Year Of Support
Linux 6.14 To Introduce New DRM Boot Logger For Kernel Messages
Linux 6.13-rc3 Released With KVM Caching For "Wildly Expensive" Intel CPUID Handling
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
NTSYNC Linux Driver Updated With API Design Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
Proton 9.0-4 Released To Improve More Windows Games On Linux