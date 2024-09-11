Linux 6.12 Kernel To Add New Features For Intel & AMD Systems, Many Other Changes Too

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 September 2024 at 08:47 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
With Linux 6.11 expected for release on Sunday that in turn will mark the start of the two-week merge window for Linux 6.12. The Linux 6.12 cycle will get underway and work towards its stable release in mid to late November. Ahead of the Linux 6.12 merge window here is a look at some of the material anticipated for merging during this next cycle.

Based on monitoring the various subsystem "-next" branches and other indicators on the Linux kernel mailing list, below is a look at some of the features likely to be found with the upcoming Linux 6.12 cycle.

Intel and AMD CPUs


On the AMD side with the expected Linux 6.12 kernel changes some of the material on my radar includes:

- AMD Bus Lock Detect support for this feature also known as AMD Bus Lock Trap.

- The AMD graphics driver is introducing per-queue resets and process isolation support with Linux 6.12.

- More RDNA3.5 fixes and other enhancements.

- Improved ASUS ROG Ally X audio support for that newer AMD powered gaming handheld.

Some of the expected Intel-related highlights for the Linux 6.12 kernel include:

- Intel Xe2 Lunar Lake graphics and Battlemage discrete graphics are enabled by default and will thus load out-of-the-box (assuming necessary firmware. plus needing Mesa 24.2+ for OpenGL/Vulkan). This is important with Lunar Lake laptops beginning to ship later this month. With Linux 6.12 it's now the initial baseline for stable Lunar Lake and Battlemage graphics.

- Intel graphics driver fan speed reporting for their discrete graphics cards is finally landing.

- Intel Granite Rapids Idle and P-State driver work.

- Intel Panther Lake HDMI audio support.

- Intel Efficiency Latency Control "ELC" support for their uncore driver.

Other expected Linux 6.12 changes include:

- Potentially seeing real-time "PREEMPT_RT" support at long last for the mainline kernel.

- Support for displaying QR codes during kernel panics.

- Removing old code that slows down CPU frequency polling when uisng the Schedutil governor.

- More fine-grained control over CPU security mitigations at build time.

- A new Rust PHY network driver is set to be merged.

- getrandom() vDSO support for more CPU architectures.

- Idmapped mounts support for FUSE file-systems and initially wired through for VirtIO-FS.

- Generic CPU vulnerabilities reporting for RISC-V.

- The Rockchip display driver can now drive 4K @ 60Hz HDMI displays.

- Improved mainline support for the QNAP TS-433 NAS.

- Updated XZ code for the Linux kernel implementation.

- NILFS2 file-system fixes and supporting some newer file-system IOCTLs.

Stay tuned for the Phoronix coverage of the Linux 6.12 merge window followed by the start of Linux 6.12 kernel performance benchmarking.
6 Comments
Related News
Torvalds Inclined To Release Linux 6.11 This Coming Sunday
Latest "sched/rt" Commits Point To PREEMPT_RT Potentially Being Ready For Linux 6.12
Linux 6.11-rc7 Released: Linux 6.11 Stable Possibly Next Sunday
Updated Patches Allow Compiling The Linux Kernel From Within macOS
Linux Very Close To Enabling Real-Time "PREEMPT_RT" Support
getrandom() vDSO Coming To More Architectures With Linux 6.12
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Again Operated At A Loss During 2023
Linux Very Close To Enabling Real-Time "PREEMPT_RT" Support
Redox OS Unlocks Faster VM Performance, "Slightly Faster" Than Linux In Some Benchmarks
Raspberry Pi Showcases Rust On The RP2350 Microcontroller
Even NVIDIA Has Jumped Big On The Open-Source OpenBMC Train
Debian Developers Figuring Out Plan For Removing More Unmaintained Packages
AMD Reveals Latest Plans For Open-Source openSIL With Replacing AGESA, Zen 6 Milestone
Android 15 Released To The Android Open-Source Project