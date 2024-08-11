Linux 6.11-rc3 Released - Boosts Intel EMR Performance, Fixes 32-bit PTI For Meltdown

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 August 2024 at 05:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds released Linux 6.11-rc3 a few minutes ago as the latest weekly release candidate.

The Linux 6.11 kernel continues tracking for a release in mid-September. Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.11-rc3 announcement:
"Nothing particularly strange or interesting going on, things look normal.

Half the changes are to drivers (all the usual suspects: sound, gpu, and networking are big, but we have usb and other misc driver fixes there too).

The rest is the usual random mix, with filesystem fixes (bcachefs, btrfs, smb), architecture fixes (arm64, loongarch, x86), documentation, and networking. And some core kernel and tooling fixlets too."

Among the notable fixes this week are more AMD Zen 5 CPU IDs added, an ASUS ROG Ally X gaming handheld quirk, and an Intel P-State EPP update for helping to boost the performance and power efficiency of Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" CPUs.

Meltdown logo


Also being merged today for Linux Git and making it just in-time for Linux 6.11-rc3 is fixing recently discovered breakage in the Linux kernel 32-bit x86 Page Table Isolation (PTI) code. The Kernel Page Table Isolation code is important for mitigating the Meltdown security bug. It turns out the 32-bit x86 PTI code wasn't quite up to par:
"Fix 32-bit PTI for real.

pti_clone_entry_text() is called twice, once before initcalls so that initcalls can use the user-mode helper and then again after text is set read only. Setting read only on 32-bit might break up the PMD mapping, which makes the second invocation of pti_clone_entry_text() find the mappings out of sync and failing.

Allow the second call to split the existing PMDs in the user mapping and synchronize with the kernel mapping."

Onward to more Linux 6.11 kernel testing and benchmarking.
Add A Comment
Related News
Reimplementing A Linux Rust Scheduler In eBPF Shows Very Promising Results
Linux Will Be Able To Boot ~0.035 Seconds Faster With One Line Kernel Patch
Linux 6.11-rc2 Addresses A Lot Of "Silly Noise"
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
Linux's Turbostat Utility Can Now Be Used For Reading Intel PMT Counters
Linux 6.11-rc1 Released With Initial Intel Battlemage Support, AMD RDNA4 Primed
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Linux Will Be Able To Boot ~0.035 Seconds Faster With One Line Kernel Patch
GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
NVMe 2.1 Specifications Published With New Capabilities
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
Immutable Version Of Arch-Based Manjaro Linux Available For Testing