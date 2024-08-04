Linux 6.11-rc2 Addresses A Lot Of "Silly Noise"

The second weekly release candidate of Linux 6.11 is now available for testing.

This week saw a lot of "silly noise" being addressed in terms of build issues that came up in varying configurations while developers began testing Linux 6.11-rc1. Linus Torvalds explained in his announcement:
"So rc1 had a fair number of annoying small build or test failures on Guenter's test matrix, which never looks good. But most of them seemed to be of the "stupid and trivial" variety, which obviously doesn't instill confidence in the process, but also isn't exactly scary. When the microblaze tinyconfig doesn't build cleanly, it may not be a great look, but it's also probably not a showstopper for actual use.

Hopefully we've gotten rid of the bulk of the silly noise here in rc2, and not added too much new noise, so that we can get on with the process of finding more meaningful issues."

See the 6.11-rc2 announcement for more details. Hopefully the silly/annoying build issues are over and it can get back to being a smooth Linux 6.11 kernel cycle...

Among the fixes in Linux 6.11-rc2 on my radar are detecting more AMD Zen 5 CPU models and buggy HDMI audio being addressed.
