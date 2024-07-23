Linux 6.11 Begins Upstreaming Support For KEBA CP500 System FPGA

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 July 2024 at 06:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Greg Kroah-Hartman described the char/misc pull request for the Linux 6.11 merge window as having "just loads of new drivers and updates." Among the new drivers is beginning to enable support for the KEBA CP500 as the latest FPGA seeing upstream kernel support.

The char/misc pull for Linux 6.11 contains new IIO drivers and the usual random assortment of other code changes that doesn't fit nicely within other subsystems / areas of the kernel. Of the new char/misc driver patches, catching my eye was KEBA CP500 system FPGA support going upstream. Unfortunately though public details on the KEBA CP500 FPGA appear light at this point.

Gerhard Engleder of KEBA explained of this new system FPGA in the driver patches:
"KEBA PLCs use a PCIe FPGA to implement several functions in a common way. This is a first step to include basic support for this FPGA.
...
The KEBA CP500 system FPGA is a PCIe device, which consists of multiple IP cores. Every IP core has its own platform driver. The cp500 driver registers a platform device for each device and the corresponding drivers are loaded by the Linux driver infrastructure.

Currently 3 variants of this device exists. Every variant has its own PCI device ID, which is used to determine the list of available IP cores. In this first version only the platform device for the I2C controller is registered.

Besides the platform device registration some other basic functions of the FPGA are implemented; e.g, FPGA version sysfs file, keep FPGA configuration on reset sysfs file, error message for errors on the internal AXI bus of the FPGA."

It looks like more KEBA CP500 functionality will be upstreamed in future kernel cycles with this just being part of the base support. KEBA is a company focused on industrial automation applications.

KEBA CP500 Kconfig


More details on this new driver support and many other char/misc changes can be found via this pull request that has already been merged into Linux 6.11 Git.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Xe2/Battlemage & AMD RDNA4 Lead The Graphics Driver Changes In Linux 6.11
LoongArch Enables More Kernel Features With Linux 6.11
Kalray Updates Patches For Their Linux Kernel Port To The KV3-1 "Coolidge" SoC
USB & Thunderbolt Improvements Land In Linux 6.11
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
Linux 6.11 MIPS Upstreams Realtek RTL9302C & Mobileye EyeQ6H Chips
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
AMD Unified AI Software Stack Has The Potential To Be A Very Big Deal