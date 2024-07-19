Intel Panther Lake, Realtek RT1318 & Other Sound Hardware Supported By Linux 6.11

Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai has sent out all of the sound driver patches for the in-development Linux 6.11 kernel.

There aren't any major sound subsystem features added this cycle but there is a number of new audio chipsets and other sound hardware being enabled for this next kernel version. As previously covered on Phoronix, Intel Panther Lake audio support is part of this next kernel version. Intel Panther Lake is the successor to Lunar Lake and rumored to be coming out around mid-2025. With Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake support for Linux getting wrapped up, Panther Lake is becoming the next enablement target for Intel Linux engineers. Linux 6.11 has initial Panther Lake audio support while expect more Panther Lake enablement elsewhere in the kernel to begin soon.

In addition to the Panther Lake audio support, Linux 6.11 sound updates also enable the Asahi Kasei AK4619, Cirrus Logic CS530x, Everest Semiconductors ES8311, NXP i.MX95 and LPC32xx, Qualcomm LPASS v2.5 and WCD937x, Realtek RT1318 and RT1320 and Texas Instruments PCM5242. The Cirrus Logic CS5302 / CS5304 / CS5308 ADC support is notable along with the Realtek RT1318 audio amplifier driver. There is also HD audio codec driver support Senarytech hardware as part of this pull request with a particular focus on the Senarytech SN6186.

More details on the sound changes for Linux 6.11 via this pull request.
