Linux 6.11 To Upstream Support For Mobileye EyeQ 6H SoC
Linux 6.11 is set to add support for the Mobileye EyeQ6H SoC to the mainline Linux kernel. The Mobileye EyeQ 6 High (EyeQ6H) is the company's latest high-end SoC for self-driving automobiles. The EyeQ 6 High is rated for robotaxi use and eyes-off and hands-off driving capabilities. This SoC has eight cores / 32-threads, LPDDR5 memory, and a range of other compute/accelerator clusters for delivering 34 DL TOPS of int8 performance.
Like the Eye Q5, the Eye Q6 CPU cores are still based on the MIPS architecture. Set to be added for the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel is the EyeQ6H DeviceTree that further describes the SoC as:
"EyeQ6H (or “High”) is an other SoC from Mobileye still based on the MIPS I6500 architecture as the EyeQ5. The 2 clusters of this SoC contains 4 cores which are capable of running 4 threads. Besides this, it features multiple controllers such as the classic UART, high speed I2C, SPI, as well as CAN-FD, PCIe Gen4, Octal/Quad SPI Flash interface, Gigabit Ethernet, MIPI CSI-2, MIPI DSI, and eMMC 5.1. It also includes a Hardware Security Module, Functional Safety Hardware, and video encoders and more.
This commit provides the initial device tree files with support for UART, GPIO and pinctrl, as well as fixed clocked."
This patch further wires up the EyeQ6H support for the mainline kernel. While the mainline kernel can then boot on the EyeQ 6 High SoC, the support is currently limited to only running on one of the CPU cores.
This week there is also another patch for wiring up the EyeQ Other Logic Block "OLB" system controller found on both the EyeQ5 and EyeQ6.
These latest Mobileye EyeQ SoC support patches are all part of the MIPS kernel port's "mips-next" branch ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.11 merge window.