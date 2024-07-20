Linux 6.11 MIPS Upstreams Realtek RTL9302C & Mobileye EyeQ6H Chips
With Linux 6.11 over on the Arm-focused SoC side there were three new SoCs and 59 new machines/boards added for Arm and RISC-V. The MIPS pull request was submitted overnight for this next kernel version and there is just two new SoCs being introduced.
MIPS is still chugging along even with the dominant interest these days in Arm and RISC-V for computing outside of x86_64. New on the MIPS side with Linux 6.11 is upstreaming support for the Mobileye EyeQ6H, which builds off the prior EyeQ5 support in the mainline kernel to now enable the EyeQ 6 High in the mainline Linux kernel for self-driving automobiles, including robotaxi use and eyes-off and hands-off driving capabilities. The Mobileye EyeQ 6 H SoC has eight cores / 32-threads, LPDDR5 memory, and a range of other compute/accelerator clusters for delivering 34 DL TOPS of INT8 performance.
Linux 6.11 MIPS also adds support for the Realtek RTL9302C. The RTL9302C is a layer-3 managed 16 x 2.5G and 4 x 10G switch controller. This Realtek switch ASIC has a 800MHz MIPS-34Kc processor and 1GB DDR3 SDRAM.
The MIPS pull request for Linux 6.11 also includes Loongson 2K1000 fixes and other small code clean-ups and fixes.
