Linux 6.11 MIPS Upstreams Realtek RTL9302C & Mobileye EyeQ6H Chips

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 July 2024 at 06:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
With Linux 6.11 over on the Arm-focused SoC side there were three new SoCs and 59 new machines/boards added for Arm and RISC-V. The MIPS pull request was submitted overnight for this next kernel version and there is just two new SoCs being introduced.

MIPS is still chugging along even with the dominant interest these days in Arm and RISC-V for computing outside of x86_64. New on the MIPS side with Linux 6.11 is upstreaming support for the Mobileye EyeQ6H, which builds off the prior EyeQ5 support in the mainline kernel to now enable the EyeQ 6 High in the mainline Linux kernel for self-driving automobiles, including robotaxi use and eyes-off and hands-off driving capabilities. The Mobileye EyeQ 6 H SoC has eight cores / 32-threads, LPDDR5 memory, and a range of other compute/accelerator clusters for delivering 34 DL TOPS of INT8 performance.

Mobileye Eye Q 6H


Linux 6.11 MIPS also adds support for the Realtek RTL9302C. The RTL9302C is a layer-3 managed 16 x 2.5G and 4 x 10G switch controller. This Realtek switch ASIC has a 800MHz MIPS-34Kc processor and 1GB DDR3 SDRAM.

The MIPS pull request for Linux 6.11 also includes Loongson 2K1000 fixes and other small code clean-ups and fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
USB & Thunderbolt Improvements Land In Linux 6.11
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
Linux 6.11 Lands Support For Snapdragon X1 Elite ASUS Vivobook S15 & Lenovo Yoga Slim7x
Intel Panther Lake, Realtek RT1318 & Other Sound Hardware Supported By Linux 6.11
AMD Core Performance Boost & Fast CPPC Land In Linux 6.11, Intel Lunar Lake Improvements
Linux 6.11 Adds ChromeOS EC LED Driver For The Framework Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support