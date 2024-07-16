Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.11 Adds ChromeOS EC LED Driver For The Framework Laptops
Covered on Phoronix yesterday were the new fan speed / temperature and charge control drivers for the ChromeOS embedded controller (EC). Framework laptops are notable in that they use the open-source ChromeOS EC and firmware. These ChromeOS EC driver additions were made with a focus on improving the Framework laptop support under Linux.
In addition to the fan speed / temperature hardware monitoring and battery charge control drivers, today the LED subsystem updates were sent out for Linux 6.11 and include a new ChromeOS EC LED driver. This LED driver was written by Thomas Weißschuh who was also responsible for the other ChromeOS EC drivers for bettering the Framework laptop support.
This LED driver allows manipulating the LED devices exposed by the ChromeOS embedded controller and was tested on the Framework 13 AMD Ryzen laptop.
The LEDs pull request for Linux 6.11 also includes new core APIs around multi-color LEDs, fixes, and new drivers also being introduced for the Silergy SY7802 Flash and Texas Instruments LP5569 LED controllers.