Linux 6.11 Adds ChromeOS EC LED Driver For The Framework Laptops

16 July 2024
For those running the popular, modular/upgradeable Framework Laptops, the Linux 6.11 kernel is bringing some nice driver additions for enhancing the support on the recent models.

Covered on Phoronix yesterday were the new fan speed / temperature and charge control drivers for the ChromeOS embedded controller (EC). Framework laptops are notable in that they use the open-source ChromeOS EC and firmware. These ChromeOS EC driver additions were made with a focus on improving the Framework laptop support under Linux.

In addition to the fan speed / temperature hardware monitoring and battery charge control drivers, today the LED subsystem updates were sent out for Linux 6.11 and include a new ChromeOS EC LED driver. This LED driver was written by Thomas Weißschuh who was also responsible for the other ChromeOS EC drivers for bettering the Framework laptop support.

Framework laptop


This LED driver allows manipulating the LED devices exposed by the ChromeOS embedded controller and was tested on the Framework 13 AMD Ryzen laptop.

The LEDs pull request for Linux 6.11 also includes new core APIs around multi-color LEDs, fixes, and new drivers also being introduced for the Silergy SY7802 Flash and Texas Instruments LP5569 LED controllers.
