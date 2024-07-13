Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.11 I2C Brings Arrow Lake H Support & Completes Slave/Master Transition
Most notable when it comes to the hardware support with the I2C host code is now having Intel Arrow Lake H support. The i2c-i801 driver simply needs a new PCI device ID for the SMBus device to be added for getting that I2C support squared away for upcoming Arrow Lake H SoCs. Only the new device ID is needed and from there the I2C driver is taking the same code paths as used on Meteor Lake, Birch Stream, and other recent Intel SoCs. The other bit of new hardware support is for the Airoha EN7581 SoC that is making use of the I2C Mediatek MT7621 driver.
There are dozens of I2C host patches for Linux 6.11 to update the naming conventions used by the I2C code. That represents a majority of the changes this cycle. This is about removing the "master" and "slave" terminology and instead using "controller" and "target" terms. The master/slave to controller/target terminology change was also made upstream within the I2C v7 and SMBus 3.2 specifications.
That's it for the i2c-host feature patches aiming for Linux 6.11 as outlined in this pull request.