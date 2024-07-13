Linux 6.11 I2C Brings Arrow Lake H Support & Completes Slave/Master Transition

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 July 2024 at 06:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The I2C host changes are ready for the upcoming Linux 6.11 merge window.

Most notable when it comes to the hardware support with the I2C host code is now having Intel Arrow Lake H support. The i2c-i801 driver simply needs a new PCI device ID for the SMBus device to be added for getting that I2C support squared away for upcoming Arrow Lake H SoCs. Only the new device ID is needed and from there the I2C driver is taking the same code paths as used on Meteor Lake, Birch Stream, and other recent Intel SoCs. The other bit of new hardware support is for the Airoha EN7581 SoC that is making use of the I2C Mediatek MT7621 driver.

There are dozens of I2C host patches for Linux 6.11 to update the naming conventions used by the I2C code. That represents a majority of the changes this cycle. This is about removing the "master" and "slave" terminology and instead using "controller" and "target" terms. The master/slave to controller/target terminology change was also made upstream within the I2C v7 and SMBus 3.2 specifications.

That's it for the i2c-host feature patches aiming for Linux 6.11 as outlined in this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Loongson 3 CPUFreq Linux Driver Being Worked On For Better Power/Performance
ASUS EC Sensors Linux Driver Adding Support For The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI
More HID BPF Functionality & New Drivers For Linux 6.11
Linux Seeing Improved Support For The Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS ARM Laptop After Five Years
Linux 6.11 To Upstream Support For Mobileye EyeQ 6H SoC
Linux Kernel Patches Posted For The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Board
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
GNOME's Key Rack & Phosh Mobile Wayland Shell See New Releases
KDE Plasma 6.2 To Support libinput's Auto-Scrolling Feature
Direct3D 8 Support "D8VK" Merged Into DXVK