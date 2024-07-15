Hardware Monitoring Improvements Submitted For Linux 6.11
Among the flurry of pull requests submitted now that the Linux 6.11 merge window is open are the hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem updates.
Guenter Roeck was among the kernel developers immediately sending out new pull requests once Linux 6.10 released on Sunday night. On the desktop hardware side, there are a few additions worth mentioning for HWMON in this new kernel.
The ASUS EC Sensors monitoring driver now supports the ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI, the Corsair HX1200i Series 2023 power supply with its USB sensor reporting capabilities is now supported by the Corsair-PSU monitoring driver, and another revision of the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller is supported by the nzxt-smart2 driver after another USB device ID was introduced. The Dell OptiPlex 7060 system was also added to the dell-smm HWMON driver for getting sensor monitoring support working on that platform.
HWMON in Linux 6.11 also adds Packet Error Checking (PEC) support to the core subsystem code and wiring it up to the LM90 and MAX31827 drivers. There are also new drivers for the MPS MP2891, MPS MP2993, MPS MP9941, MPS MP5920, and SPD5118 controllers.
The full list of HWMON feature updates for Linux 6.11 can be found via this pull request.
