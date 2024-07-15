Hardware Monitoring Improvements Submitted For Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 July 2024 at 05:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Among the flurry of pull requests submitted now that the Linux 6.11 merge window is open are the hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem updates.

Guenter Roeck was among the kernel developers immediately sending out new pull requests once Linux 6.10 released on Sunday night. On the desktop hardware side, there are a few additions worth mentioning for HWMON in this new kernel.

The ASUS EC Sensors monitoring driver now supports the ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI, the Corsair HX1200i Series 2023 power supply with its USB sensor reporting capabilities is now supported by the Corsair-PSU monitoring driver, and another revision of the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller is supported by the nzxt-smart2 driver after another USB device ID was introduced. The Dell OptiPlex 7060 system was also added to the dell-smm HWMON driver for getting sensor monitoring support working on that platform.

HWMON in Linux 6.11 also adds Packet Error Checking (PEC) support to the core subsystem code and wiring it up to the LM90 and MAX31827 drivers. There are also new drivers for the MPS MP2891, MPS MP2993, MPS MP9941, MPS MP5920, and SPD5118 controllers.

The full list of HWMON feature updates for Linux 6.11 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Patches To Get More Qualcomm Lenovo Devices Supported By The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 6.11 I2C Brings Arrow Lake H Support & Completes Slave/Master Transition
Loongson 3 CPUFreq Linux Driver Being Worked On For Better Power/Performance
ASUS EC Sensors Linux Driver Adding Support For The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI
More HID BPF Functionality & New Drivers For Linux 6.11
Linux Seeing Improved Support For The Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS ARM Laptop After Five Years
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
Direct3D 8 Support "D8VK" Merged Into DXVK
Experimental Code Gets Open-Source Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver Running On Windows