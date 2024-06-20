Monochrome TV Mode Coming To Linux 6.11, Added By Raspberry Pi Developers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 June 2024 at 05:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Another weeks worth of random DRM-Misc-Next changes have been queued ahead of next month's Linux 6.11 merge window.

A new user-space API change to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem with Linux 6.11 is adding a new monochrome TV mode variant. The "DRM_MODE_TV_MODE_MONOCHROME" capability was added by Raspberry Pi developers. This new monochrome TV mode variant is for representing video with no color encoding or bursts and no pedestal. That's for anyone still caring about monochrome content in 2024.
"Add this as a value for enum_drm_connector_tv_mode, represented by the string "Mono", to generate video with no colour encoding or bursts. Define it to have no pedestal (since only NTSC-M calls for a pedestal).

Change default mode creation to [accommodate] the new tv_mode value which comprises both 525-line and 625-line formats."

In addition to that Raspberry Pi contribution, this week's drm-misc-next material includes adding BMC output support to the MGAG200 driver, merging in the recent Intel iVPU NPU driver enhancements around scheduling and power management, and adding MT8188 SoC support to the Panfrost DRM driver.

DRM Monochrome TV


See the full list of this week's DRM-Misc-Next patches being queued ahead of Linux 6.11 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Updated DRM Rust Abstractions For Linux As Part Of Bringing Up The Nova Driver
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Linux 6.10-rc4 Released With Another Week Worth Of Driver Fixes
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
The Quest For Faster getrandom() Performance Continues Two Years Later
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report