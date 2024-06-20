Monochrome TV Mode Coming To Linux 6.11, Added By Raspberry Pi Developers
Another weeks worth of random DRM-Misc-Next changes have been queued ahead of next month's Linux 6.11 merge window.
A new user-space API change to the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem with Linux 6.11 is adding a new monochrome TV mode variant. The "DRM_MODE_TV_MODE_MONOCHROME" capability was added by Raspberry Pi developers. This new monochrome TV mode variant is for representing video with no color encoding or bursts and no pedestal. That's for anyone still caring about monochrome content in 2024.
"Add this as a value for enum_drm_connector_tv_mode, represented by the string "Mono", to generate video with no colour encoding or bursts. Define it to have no pedestal (since only NTSC-M calls for a pedestal).
Change default mode creation to [accommodate] the new tv_mode value which comprises both 525-line and 625-line formats."
In addition to that Raspberry Pi contribution, this week's drm-misc-next material includes adding BMC output support to the MGAG200 driver, merging in the recent Intel iVPU NPU driver enhancements around scheduling and power management, and adding MT8188 SoC support to the Panfrost DRM driver.
See the full list of this week's DRM-Misc-Next patches being queued ahead of Linux 6.11 via this pull request.
