Linux 6.10 Adds Support To Reset CXL Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 May 2024 at 06:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
In addition to the CXL updates for Linux 6.10 that were sent in last week, the PCI subsystem updates this week bring a notable addition for Compute Express Link (CXL) devices.

Last week's CXL feature pull for Linux 6.10 introduced new functionality around vendor debug logs, improved event mapping to CXL regions, and CXL to EFI Common Platform Error Records (CPER) reporting. With the PCI subsystem updates for Linux 6.10, there is support introduced for being able to reset CXL devices.

Compared to resetting PCI devices under Linux, resetting CXL devices required special handling due to CXL ports masking the secondary bus reset by default. That's now been taken care of with the PCI updates by Intel. So with Linux 6.10 it looks like all the bits should be in place for being able to reset CXL devices should you run into troubles on a running system.

The PCI updates for Linux 6.10 also include various fixes, skips waiting for devices that have been disconnected while suspended, dropping unused Interrupt Message Store (IMS) support, error handling improvements, and various PCI driver improvements.
