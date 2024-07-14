Linux 6.10 Released With New Panthor Graphics Driver, Radeon Display Support On RISC-V
As anticipated the Linux 6.10 kernel was released as stable a few minutes ago by Linus Torvalds.
Linux 6.10 is an exciting summer 2024 kernel upgrade with many exciting features. Linux 6.10 introduces the new Panthor DRM driver for newer Arm Mali graphics, more Intel Xe2 graphics preparations, better AMD ROCm/AMDKFD support for "small" Ryzen APUs, AMD GPU display support on RISC-V hardware thanks to RISC-V kernel mode FPU, new additions for AMD Zen 5, better IO_uring zero-copy performance, faster AES-XTS disk/file encryption with modern Intel and AMD CPUs, continued online repair work for XFS, Steam Deck IMU support, the initial DRM Panic infrastructure, MSEAL as a new memory sealing capability, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and many other changes. See my Linux 6.10 feature overview for a lengthier look at all of the interesting changes.
Linux 6.10 is now available from Kernel.org.
With Linux 6.10 out as stable, it's onward to another exciting kernel cycle with Linux 6.11.
Update: Linus Torvalds is now out with the mailing list announcement of Linux 6.10:
So the final week was perhaps not quote as quiet as the preceding ones, which I don't love - but it also wasn't noisy enough to warrant an extra rc. And much of the noise this last week was bcachefs again (with netfs a close second), so it was all pretty compartmentalized.
In fact, about a third of the patch for the last week was filesystem-related (there were also some btrfs latency fixes and other noise), which is unusual, but none of it looks particularly scary.
Another third was drivers, and the rest is "random".
4 Comments