Linux 6.1 Default Kernel Config To Warn At Boot Of W+X Mappings

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 September 2022 at 01:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
A change queued up as part of the "x86/mm" TIP changes expected to land for Linux 6.1 will now have the default kernel configuration warn at kernel boot time around any W+X mappings that pose a security risk.

Going back to 2015 has been the "CONFIG_DEBUG_WX" kernel option to warn of mappings at kernel boot time that are set to writable and executable, since they pose a security risk. The intention of this "debug" option is to warn of W+X mappings left by the kernel after applying NX. Any mappings will be dumped to the kernel log for uncovering potential kernel problems.

CONFIG_DEBUG_WX has been happily working on Linux kernel releases for the past seven years albeit not part of the x86/x86_64 default kernel configuration. But with this week's TIP x86/mm changes of material queuing ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window, CONFIG_DEBUG_WX would be enabled by default.


CONFIG_DEBUG_WX


This commit adds the CONFIG_DEBUG_WX option by default for the i386 and x86_64 defconfigs. Non-x86 architectures are currently unchanged in their DEBUG_WX default configuration. This W+X checking only happens at boot time with no run-time or memory performance impact from this change, so it should be a safe default kernel configuration change for users moving forward.
Add A Comment
Related News
ASpeed DRM Driver Adding DMA-BUF/PRIME Sharing For Use With Servers Having dGPUs
Linux 6.0-rc3 Released In Marking 31 Years Since Linus Torvalds Announced It
Facebook Developing THP Shrinker To Avoid Linux Memory Waste
Readfile System Call Revised For Efficiently Reading Small Files
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Explicit Memory Tiers May Be Ready For Linux 6.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
Ubuntu 22.10 Optimizing OpenSSH Server Memory Use, Other RAM Optimizations Coming