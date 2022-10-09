Intel Meteor Lake Thunderbolt Support & Other USB Updates Sent In For Linux 6.1
Greg Kroah-Hartman has submitted the USB and Thunderbolt feature updates for the in-development Linux 6.1 kernel.
Arguably most notable with the USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 6.1 is adding Thunderbolt for Intel Meteor Lake, next year's successor to Raptor Lake. Meteor Lake's Thunderbolt controller ends up being the same as what is already found with Intel Alder Lake and the soon-to-ship Raptor Lake processors, thus just a new device ID is needed.
On the Thunderbolt front with Linux 6.1 is also support for NVM upgrades of USB4 host routers, ASMedia NVM image format handling, support for receiver lane margining, and other improvements/fixes from Intel.
There is also a Mediatek MT6370 Type-C driver added, UVC updates for newer video formats, UVC improvements around V4L integration, various DWC3 driver updates, and other USB driver churn. The full list of USB/Thunderbolt changes for Linux 6.1 can be found via this pull request of that material that has now been mainlined.
