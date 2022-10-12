RISC-V Adds Support For CD-ROM Images To Its Default Linux 6.1 Kernel Configuration
Not that you are likely to connect a CD/DVD drive to a RISC-V system in 2022+, but RISC-V's default kernel configuration with the upcoming Linux 6.1 kernel is adding support for CD-ROM file-systems.
In particular, the RISC-V default kernel configuration has flipped on ISO9660, Joliet, and ZISOFS file-system support. The intent here is not so much about rocking CD drives with a RISC-V system but that some installer media may still be distributed as one of these file-system images. Some use-cases may also involve having archived images in such formats.
The file-system drivers already build fine on RISC-V and this change is just about enabling the the default configuration "defconfig" for ISO960 / Joliet / ZISOFS.
For RISC-V with Linux 6.1 the feature pull also enabled transparent huge-pages swap (TH_SWAP) for RISC-V 64-bit systems, the default NR_CPUS capacity has increased to 512, and there are improvements to RISC-V's CPU topology subsystem. The latter should now ensure RISC-V reports correct CPU topology information in more configurations.
See this pull request that already was mainlined with the RISC-V changes introduced for the Linux 6.1 merge window.
