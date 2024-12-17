Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel To Receive An Extra Year Of Support

Greg Kroah-Hartman has decided to extend the Linux 6.1 LTS planned lifespan from four to five years.Linux 6.1 is the Long Term Support kernel version from 2022. The plan had been to maintain it through the end of year 2026, but now given committed interest and usage around this kernel version as well as help in testing it, Greg KH has decided to tack on an extra year of support. Thus the plan is to maintain Linux 6.1 LTS updates through the end of 2027.

On Monday Greg made the change to acknowledge the five years of support for Linux 6.1 LTS.Linux 6.12 as this year's LTS is tentatively planned for supporting through end of 2026 along with last year's Linux 6.6 LTS. Linux 5.15 LTS and Linux 6.10 LTS will also see support with a projected end-of-life at the end of 2026 while Linux 5.4 LTS is expected to be phased out by the end of next year. These dates are just tentative and could be extended -- like just happened with Linux 6.1 LTS -- if enough support and committed resources. It was just this month that Linux 4.19 LTS reached EOL status.