Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel To Receive An Extra Year Of Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 December 2024 at 06:55 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Greg Kroah-Hartman has decided to extend the Linux 6.1 LTS planned lifespan from four to five years.

Linux 6.1 is the Long Term Support kernel version from 2022. The plan had been to maintain it through the end of year 2026, but now given committed interest and usage around this kernel version as well as help in testing it, Greg KH has decided to tack on an extra year of support. Thus the plan is to maintain Linux 6.1 LTS updates through the end of 2027.

Linux 6.1 Tux


On Monday Greg made the change to acknowledge the five years of support for Linux 6.1 LTS.

Linux 6.12 as this year's LTS is tentatively planned for supporting through end of 2026 along with last year's Linux 6.6 LTS. Linux 5.15 LTS and Linux 6.10 LTS will also see support with a projected end-of-life at the end of 2026 while Linux 5.4 LTS is expected to be phased out by the end of next year. These dates are just tentative and could be extended -- like just happened with Linux 6.1 LTS -- if enough support and committed resources. It was just this month that Linux 4.19 LTS reached EOL status.
7 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.14 To Introduce New DRM Boot Logger For Kernel Messages
Linux 6.13-rc3 Released With KVM Caching For "Wildly Expensive" Intel CPUID Handling
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
NTSYNC Linux Driver Updated With API Design Improvements
New Linux Patch Establishes "CONFIG_X86_64_NATIVE" For -march=native Kernel Builds
Perf Support For 2,048 CPU Cores Is Becoming Not Enough - Patches Bump Kernel Limit
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
Rust-Based, Memory-Safe PNG Decoders "Vastly Outperform" C-Based PNG Libraries