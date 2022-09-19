More Meteor Lake Enablement Readied For Intel Graphics Driver With Linux 6.1

19 September 2022
Along with the last drm-intel-gt-next pull for Linux 6.1, a final drm-intel-next pull request of new feature code was submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.1 merge window.

Notable with this latest drm-intel-next pull for v6.1 is more Meteor Lake enablement on the graphics side. With the Linux support for Raptor Lake seemingly all wrapped up, recently Intel's open-source engineers have been working hard on preparing for next year's successor, Meteor Lake.


Intel graphic for Meteor Lake.


Meteor Lake sports similar capabilities to DG2/Alchemist albeit integrated as part of this much-anticipated tile-based (chiplet) processor design. Meteor Lake graphics are largely taking the same driver code paths as DG2 but with various differences from the standalone media unit to other shifts in the design. This latest pull request on the Meteor Lake front gets the display power wells code added, DP AUX support on USB Type-C ports wired up, GMBUS and GPIO support enabled, and other low-level alterations.

This pull request additionally enables seamless M/N changes on supported eDP panels, various code refactoring, and a variety of bug fixes. The full list of these changes can be found via the mailing list post.
