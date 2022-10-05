EXT4 Rolls Up Some Fixes & Performance Optimizations For Linux 6.1

5 October 2022
Ted Ts'o has submitted the EXT4 file-system updates for the Linux 6.1 kernel.

While there is a lot of Btrfs performance work for Linux 6.1, over on the EXT4 side it's a relatively quiet cycle. There are some bug fixes as well as some performance optimization tuning but overall nothing dramatic with EXT4 continuing to prove itself as a reliable and robust Linux file-system.

Some of the EXT4 highlights for Linux 6.1 include:
Performance:

- Always enable i_version counter (as btrfs and xfs already do). Remove some uneeded i_version bumps to avoid unnecessary nfs cache invalidations.

- Wake up journal waters in FIFO order, to avoid some journal users from not getting a journal handle for an unfairly long time.

- In ext4_write_begin() allocate any necessary buffer heads before starting the journal handle.

- Don't try to prefetch the block allocation bitmaps for a read-only file system.

Bug Fixes:

- Fix a number of fast commit bugs, including resources leaks and out of bound references in various error handling paths and/or if the fast commit log is corrupted.

- Avoid stopping the online resize early when expanding a file system which is less than 16TiB to a size greater than 16TiB.

- Fix apparent metadata corruption caused by a race with a metadata buffer head getting migrated while it was trying to be read.

- Mark the lazy initialization thread freezable to prevent suspend failures.

More details on the EXT4 changes for Linux 6.1 via this pull request.
1 Comment
