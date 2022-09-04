Linux 6.0-rc4 Released With Various Driver Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 September 2022 at 04:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released the fourth weekly release candidate of Linux 6.0 in time for some US Labor Day holiday weekend testing.

Linux 6.0-rc4 is a fairly routine mid-cycle test release. There has been the random assortment of bug/regression fixes and nothing too scary arising over the past week. So far things are shaping up well for the Linux 6.0 stable release in early October.

Torvalds wrote in the 6.0-rc4 announcement:
It's Sunday afternoon, which can only mean one thing - another rc release. We're up to rc4, and things mostly still look fairly normal.

Most of the fixes the past week have been drivers (gpu, networking, gpio, tty, usb, sound.. a little bit of everything in other words). But we have the usual mix of fixes elsewhere too - architecture fixes (arm64, loongarch, powerpc, RISC-V, s390 and x86), and various other areas - core networking, filesystems, io_uring, LSM, selftests and documentation. Some of this is reverts of things that just turned out to be wrong or just not quite ready.

See the Linux 6.0 feature overview for a look at all the interesting changes in this forthcoming kernel release. I'll have up some more Linux 6.0 kernel benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.1 Default Kernel Config To Warn At Boot Of W+X Mappings
ASpeed DRM Driver Adding DMA-BUF/PRIME Sharing For Use With Servers Having dGPUs
Linux 6.0-rc3 Released In Marking 31 Years Since Linus Torvalds Announced It
Facebook Developing THP Shrinker To Avoid Linux Memory Waste
Readfile System Call Revised For Efficiently Reading Small Files
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
Ubuntu 22.10 Optimizing OpenSSH Server Memory Use, Other RAM Optimizations Coming