Linux 6.0-rc4 Released With Various Driver Fixes
Linus Torvalds just released the fourth weekly release candidate of Linux 6.0 in time for some US Labor Day holiday weekend testing.
Linux 6.0-rc4 is a fairly routine mid-cycle test release. There has been the random assortment of bug/regression fixes and nothing too scary arising over the past week. So far things are shaping up well for the Linux 6.0 stable release in early October.
Torvalds wrote in the 6.0-rc4 announcement:
It's Sunday afternoon, which can only mean one thing - another rc release. We're up to rc4, and things mostly still look fairly normal.
Most of the fixes the past week have been drivers (gpu, networking, gpio, tty, usb, sound.. a little bit of everything in other words). But we have the usual mix of fixes elsewhere too - architecture fixes (arm64, loongarch, powerpc, RISC-V, s390 and x86), and various other areas - core networking, filesystems, io_uring, LSM, selftests and documentation. Some of this is reverts of things that just turned out to be wrong or just not quite ready.
See the Linux 6.0 feature overview for a look at all the interesting changes in this forthcoming kernel release. I'll have up some more Linux 6.0 kernel benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
