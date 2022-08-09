Linux 6.0 Adds Raptor Lake P Support To Intel's TCC Cooling Driver
While last week saw the main set of thermal and power management updates for Linux 6.0, a few more items were sent in this week for the v6.0 merge window.
ACPI/PM maintainer Rafael Wysocki of Intel sent in more thermal updates for Linux 6.0. The thermal changes include a few fixes but also worth noting is Alder Lake N and Raptor Laker P support added to the Intel TCC Cooling driver.
Intel's TCC Cooling driver was added last year in Linux 5.13. The "intel_tcc_cooling" driver allows adjusting the effective Thermal Control Circuit (TCC) activation temperature using the TCC offset register in newer Intel platforms. This basically allows artificially lowering the TCC activation temperature if wanting to throttle the CPU earlier before the otherwise default pre-set limit for thermal throttling.
The Intel TCC Cooling driver has supported these offset adjustments for CPUs going back to Skylake while now the necessary IDs are in place for Linux 6.0 should you be wanting to get your Alder Lake N or Raptor Lake P systems running cooler by lowering that temperature threshold.
It's great seeing the continued flow of Intel Raptor Lake patches over the past number of months and looks like Intel will have that support wrapped up nicely ahead of launch, a lovely tradition for the company that usually pans out well.
