Linux 6.0 Graphics Driver Changes Preparing For Intel DG2/Alchemist & AMD RDNA3

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 August 2022 at 05:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem maintainer David Airlie has submitted all of the open-source GPU/display driver updates for the Linux 6.0 (nee 5.20) merge window. Much of this work is centered around bringing up the Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics cards and on the AMD side continued work around enabling RDNA3 and Instinct MI300 graphics processors.

Intel's open-source driver engineers have been busy working out the Intel DG2/Alchemist desktop Arc Graphics cards and Arctic Sound M. In Linux 5.19 they began exposing the compute support to user-space and now for Linux 6.0 there is small BAR support and other necessary bits in place. Linux 6.0 seems to be the minimum viable version of the Linux kernel that is useful for upcoming Arc Graphics desktop hardware, but it's still not enabled by default. With Linux 6.0 the Intel DG2 graphics cards will still require setting the i915.force_probe=[PCI-ID] module option for enabling the accelerated graphics support. Hopefully by Linux 6.1 the support will be fully ironed out and enabled by default.


Intel Arc Graphics


The Linux 6.0 DRM changes also include early enablement work on Ponte Vecchio but further work is needed there before being complete. There is also early preparations for Meteor Lake graphics although more patches there are coming for Linux 6.1. Likewise, Linux 6.0 has more work on Intel Raptor Lake as the successor to Alder Lake coming out later this year.

On the AMD side, there is more enablement of new GPU IP blocks in AMDGPU and AMDKFD for the forthcoming Radeon RDNA3 and next-gen CDNA-based Instinct MI300 hardware. It's not clear due to their block-by-block approach if the RDNA3 support is completely ready with Linux 6.0 or if other bits remain... Hopefully it will be in good shape for Linux 6.0 to allow nice out-of-the-box support at launch.

The AMDKFD compute driver with this kernel has added peer-to-peer (P2P) DMA support using DMA-BUF, an ioctl for reporting available vRAM, Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) profiler support, and other improvements.

Some other DRM highlights for Linux 6.0 include the V3D kernel driver being ready for the Raspberry Pi 4 upstream, MSM DRM driver support for the Qualcomm Adreno 619, Panfrost support for the Arm Mali Valhall, display improvements for Nouveau, frame-buffer console scrolling improvements, and a new "logicvc" driver for the LogiCVC display IP.

The full list of DRM patches for Linux 6.0 can be found via the pull request. Linux 6.0 Intel/AMD graphics driver benchmarks will be coming out soon.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.0 To Disable Printing On Consoles With Real-Time Kernels
Linux 6.0 Has Some Big Scheduler Changes, Including Improved NUMA Balancing For AMD Zen
GNU Linux-libre 5.19-gnu Released - Continues The Uphill Battle Against Firmware Blobs
Linux 5.20 Likely To Be Called Linux 6.0
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
Open-Source VIA DRM/KMS Driver "OpenChrome" Not Ready For Merging Into Linux 5.20
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop