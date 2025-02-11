Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 February 2025 at 10:05 AM EST. 32 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Given the recent patch proposal to raise the Linux kernel's default timer frequency from 250Hz to 1000Hz, I ran some fresh benchmarks looking at the 250Hz vs. 1000Hz comparison on some modern desktop hardware.

A Google engineer proposed raising the Linux kernel's timer frequency default from 250Hz to 1000Hz to yield a better user experience. Many distribution kernels like on Ubuntu are already using a 1000Hz default but this is about modernizing the upstream Linux kernel default.

Linux 250Hz vs. 1000Hz timer frequency


As it's been some years since running such a kernel timer frequency comparison, I did some brief testing to look at the difference. I used the Linux 6.13 kernel and built the same kernel at 250Hz and again at 1000Hz.
Linux Kernel Tick Frequency Comparison 2025

An AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 16-core desktop was used for this brief kernel testing. If there is enough reader interest, I can extend the testing with more workloads and more hardware into a featured article.
Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: CPU BLAS, Model: granite-3.0-3b-a800m-instruct-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 512. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: CPU BLAS, Model: granite-3.0-3b-a800m-instruct-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 1024. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: CPU BLAS, Model: Llama-3.1-Tulu-3-8B-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 512. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: CPU BLAS, Model: granite-3.0-3b-a800m-instruct-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 2048. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benchmark with settings of Backend: CPU BLAS, Model: Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.3-Q8_0, Test: Prompt Processing 1024. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Llama.cpp benefited a lot from the 1000Hz kernel timer frequency over the 250Hz upstream default.
nginx benchmark with settings of Connections: 1000. 1000Hz was the fastest.

nginx benchmark with settings of Connections: 500. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Over on the server side, Nginx was performing better with 1000Hz.
Darktable benchmark with settings of Test: Server Room, Acceleration: CPU-only. 250Hz was the fastest.

Darktable benchmark with settings of Test: Boat, Acceleration: CPU-only. 250Hz was the fastest.

The Darktable RAW photography software was faster with 250Hz.
PostgreSQL benchmark with settings of Scaling Factor: 100, Clients: 800, Mode: Read Write. 250Hz was the fastest.

PostgreSQL benchmark with settings of Scaling Factor: 100, Clients: 800, Mode: Read Write, Average Latency. 250Hz was the fastest.

The PostgreSQL database server was also slightly faster with the 250Hz default.
Unvanquished benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Effects Quality: Medium. 250Hz was the fastest.

SuperTuxKart benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Graphics Effects: Ultimate, Renderer: Vulkan, Steady FPS. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Xonotic benchmark with settings of Resolution: 3840 x 2160, Effects Quality: Ultra. 250Hz was the fastest.

For Linux gaming with the FPS performance there was minimal difference.
Selenium benchmark with settings of Benchmark: Speedometer 3.0, Browser: Firefox. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Benchmark: WASM collisionDetection, Browser: Google Chrome. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Benchmark: Speedometer 3.0, Browser: Google Chrome. 1000Hz was the fastest.

Selenium benchmark with settings of Benchmark: WASM imageConvolute, Browser: Firefox. 1000Hz was the fastest.

For web browsing there was little difference but slightly leaning in favor of 1000Hz.
Blender benchmark with settings of Blend File: Junkshop, Compute: CPU-Only. 250Hz was the fastest.

SVT-AV1 benchmark with settings of Encoder Mode: Preset 5, Input: Bosphorus 4K. 250Hz was the fastest.

RawTherapee benchmark with settings of Total Benchmark Time. 250Hz was the fastest.

Timed Linux Kernel Compilation benchmark with settings of Build: defconfig. 1000Hz was the fastest.

CPU Power Consumption Monitoring Overview benchmark with settings of Accumulated CPU Power Consumption Monitoring.

In other tested workloads there tended to be minimal performance or power difference on this AMD Ryzen 9 desktop running Linux 6.13.
32 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.15 To Bring More Improvements To DRM Panic "Screen of Death"
New Proposal To Raise The Linux Kernel's Default Timer Frequency To 1000Hz
Linux 6.14-rc2 Released With Apple Silicon Maintainer Change, Bcachefs Fixes
Bisecting The Linux 6.14 Performance Regression With System76 Thelio + AMD Threadripper
Linux 6.15 Looks Like It May Try Again With EXECMEM_ROX Support
GEICO Insurance Company Developing TuxTape - A New Linux Kernel Livepatching Solution
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Clang Thread Safety Checks Begin Uncovering Bugs In The Linux Kernel
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
PipeWire Is Doing An Excellent Job Handling Audio/Video Streams On The Linux Desktop
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting