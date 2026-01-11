Linus Torvalds' Latest Open-Source Project Is AudioNoise - Made With The Help Of Vibe Coding

Written by Michael Larabel in AI on 11 January 2026 at 06:00 AM EST. 46 Comments
AI
In addition to Linus Torvalds' recent comments around AI tooling documentation, it turns out in fact that Linus Torvalds has been using vibe coding himself. Over the holidays Linus Torvalds has been working on a new open-source project called AudioNoise that was started with the help of AI vibe coding.

Over the winter holidays, Linus Torvalds routinely works on new hobbies and the like. Last year he started creating his own guitar pedals as a hobby. Or as he put it back in the Linux 6.13-rc7 announcement, "LEGO for grown-ups with a soldering iron."

Recently Linus Torvalds started creating AudioNoise as a GPLv2-licensed project for random digital audio effects. Linus calles it "another silly guitar-pedal-related repo."

AudioNoise


The code for AudioNoise is available via torvalds/AudioNoise on GitHub but what's interesting about it is some comments from the README that were pointed out by a Phoronix reader:
"Also note that the python visualizer tool has been basically written by vibe-coding. I know more about analog filters -- and that's not saying much -- than I do about python. It started out as my typical "google and do the monkey-see-monkey-do" kind of programming, but then I cut out the middle-man -- me -- and just used Google Antigravity to do the audio sample visualizer."

So it turns out that even in 2026, Linus Torvalds is doing some vibe coding with Google's Antigravity.
46 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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