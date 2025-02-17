Limine 9.0 Bootloader Drops EXT4 File-System Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 February 2025 at 06:06 AM EST. 11 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Limine 9.0 is out today as the newest major release for this open-source modern multi-protocol bootloader and boot manager. Limine also boasts its own Limine Boot Protocol in addition to the native Linux support and chainloading/multiboot capabilities.

One change that will surprise some readers is Limine 9.0 doing away with EXT4 file-system support as well as older EXT2 and EXT3 support. The change-log notes of dropping the EXT4 file-system support:
"Support for the ext2/3/4 filesystems has been once again dropped due to lack of maintenance and to avoid extra potential attack surface during Secure Boot Limine usage."

This commit is what goes ahead and drops the EXT4/EXT3/EXT2 support, which was previously considered experimental. Limine instead is focusing on the FAT32 file-system support and ISO9660 for boot medium storage.

Limine bootloader


Limine 9.0 also does away with its legacy configuration format, drops support for the chainload-next protocol, adds a new version of the Limine Boot Protocol, adds support for the MONITOR/MWAIT CPU instructions, and other updates.

Downloads and more details on the Limine 9.0 release via GitHub.
11 Comments
Related News
OBS Studio Raises Issues With Fedora's Flatpak Package
Zed Editor Introduces Open-Source "Zeta" Edit Prediction Model
GIMP 3.0 RC3 Released For A Final Round Of Testing
SysVinit 3.14 Released: Overcomes Three Decade Limitation Of Inittab Line Length
cURL 8.12 Released With Its Rust Hyper Backend Removed
Servo Aims For Shadow DOM & Improved Embedding API In 2025
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Clang Thread Safety Checks Begin Uncovering Bugs In The Linux Kernel
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP