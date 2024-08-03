Limine 8.0 Bootloader Released With LoongArch Support

While not as common as GRUB or systemd-boot, a new version of Limine is now available for this open-source, modern-focused and portable multi-protocol bootloader.Limine 8.0 is the new version for this bootloader / boot manager. Most significant to Limine 8.0 is introducing LoongArch 64-bit support for that MIPS-derived RISC-V-inspired processor architecture used for domestic CPUs within China. The LoongArch support complements the bootloader's existing support for x86 32-bit, x86_64, AArch64, and RISC-V 64-bit support.Besides the LoongArch 64-bit support in Limine 8.0, the bootloader has various fixes, the configuration syntax has been updated, and dropped support for GZ compressed files.

Downloads and more details on the Limine 8.0 bootloader release via Limine-Bootloader.org