Loongson Adds LoongArch Support To LibreOffice

Following GCC 12 introducing LoongArch support earlier this year, Linux 5.19 adding the initial LoongArch port , and Glibc 2.36 adding LoongArch , LibreOffice is now the latest high-profile open-source project adding support for this Chinese processor ISA that started out derived from MIPS64.Loongson as the company behind LoongArch contributed the native support for running the LibreOffice open-source office suite on LoongArch 64-bit hardware.Adding LoongArch support to the LibreOffice open-source office suite took 1,630 lines of new code with changes from the build system to hundreds of lines of new C++ code. Currently this LoongArch LibreOffice support is just for building on Linux.



Loongson's 3A5000 is their first LoongArch 64-bit CPU, but the performance isn't that special. It will be interesting to see if their future generations of LoongArch processors and once having a mature software stack can make this RISC-based processor architecture more competitive to Arm, x86_64, and RISC-V.

Those curious about this LoongArch support for LibreOffice can find it via this Git commit that merged to mainline this morning.