Loongson Adds LoongArch Support To LibreOffice

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 11 August 2022 at 06:40 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
Following GCC 12 introducing LoongArch support earlier this year, Linux 5.19 adding the initial LoongArch port, and Glibc 2.36 adding LoongArch, LibreOffice is now the latest high-profile open-source project adding support for this Chinese processor ISA that started out derived from MIPS64.

Loongson as the company behind LoongArch contributed the native support for running the LibreOffice open-source office suite on LoongArch 64-bit hardware.

Adding LoongArch support to the LibreOffice open-source office suite took 1,630 lines of new code with changes from the build system to hundreds of lines of new C++ code. Currently this LoongArch LibreOffice support is just for building on Linux.


Loongson's 3A5000 is their first LoongArch 64-bit CPU, but the performance isn't that special. It will be interesting to see if their future generations of LoongArch processors and once having a mature software stack can make this RISC-based processor architecture more competitive to Arm, x86_64, and RISC-V.


Those curious about this LoongArch support for LibreOffice can find it via this Git commit that merged to mainline this morning.
3 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 Available For Testing This Latest Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.4 Beta Now Available With Performance Improvements, WebP Support
LibreOffice Working On Advanced Diagram SmartArt Support
AVX/AVX-512 Tuning Doesn't Payoff For LibreOffice's Calc Spreadsheets
LibreOffice Finally Adding Support For The WebP Image Format
LibreOffice 7.3 Released With Better Interoperability For Microsoft Office Files
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer
AMD Developing "PMF" Linux Driver For Better Desktop/Laptop User Experience
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
An Early Look At AMD EPYC Performance Gains On Linux 6.0
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Delayed Due To An OEM Install Issue Leading To Broken Snaps
Linux 6.0 Adding Run-Time Verification For Running On Safety Critical Systems
SteamOS 3.3 Now Available With Many Improvements For The Steam Deck