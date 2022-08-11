Loongson Adds LoongArch Support To LibreOffice
Loongson as the company behind LoongArch contributed the native support for running the LibreOffice open-source office suite on LoongArch 64-bit hardware.
Adding LoongArch support to the LibreOffice open-source office suite took 1,630 lines of new code with changes from the build system to hundreds of lines of new C++ code. Currently this LoongArch LibreOffice support is just for building on Linux.
Loongson's 3A5000 is their first LoongArch 64-bit CPU, but the performance isn't that special. It will be interesting to see if their future generations of LoongArch processors and once having a mature software stack can make this RISC-based processor architecture more competitive to Arm, x86_64, and RISC-V.
Those curious about this LoongArch support for LibreOffice can find it via this Git commit that merged to mainline this morning.