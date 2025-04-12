LibreOffice 25.8 Landing Many Patches For Improving Qt Toolkit Integration

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 12 April 2025 at 06:38 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LIBREOFFICE
In the past few days there has been an uptick in patches merged for the LibreOffice 25.8 open-source office suite around "Qt Weld" that has been seeing an increasing number of patches over the past few months for enhancing the Qt toolkit integration.

LibreOffice developer Michael Weghorn has been pushing many patches for enhancing the Qt toolkit support with LibreOffice for its "Weld" theming interface. This work originates from a five year old bug report for enhancing the Qt toolkit usage in a similar manner to GTK:
"Currently LO's qt5 / kf5 VCL backend just uses the QStyle interface to draw the LO UI to look like native widgets. As a result, this has limits for various UI designs rendered by native Qt style engines not exposed via that interface.

Already a few years ago, Caolan started to introduce the new "weld" theming interface, which uses native - in his case gtk+ - widgets, to get even better GNOME integration.
...
Currently that API is very gtk+ specific, but this shouldn't prevent adaption by the Qt backend in general."

Within LibreOffice Git for the next v25.8 release there's been a lot of these Qt weld patches building up.

LibreOffice Qt Weld


It will be interesting to see how far this Qt weld work is by the time of LibreOffice 25.8 in August for hopefully delivering a nicer Qt-based office suite experience for pleasing KDE Plasma desktop users and the like.
4 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 26.8 Released With Many Nice Improvements
LibreOffice 26.8 Beta Released For Improving This Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 26.8 To Add A Donation Banner To Its Start Center
LibreOffice 26.2 Released With Many Refinements To This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 26.2 Gets Rid Of The "Community" Edition Branding
LibreOffice 26.2 Beta 1 Now Available For This Free Software Office Suite
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November