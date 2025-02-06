LibreOffice 25.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released With Many Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 6 February 2025 at 08:13 AM EST. 11 Comments
LibreOffice 25.2 is out this morning as the newest half-year update to this leading cross-platform, free software office suite.

LibreOffice remains a great alternative to the likes of Microsoft Office. LibreOffice 25.2 is doing a better job with the Writer word processor for tracking document changes, Microsoft DOCX import handling fixes, boundaries are now toggled independently of formatting marks, support for background color of comments to be customized, footnotes in a document can be changed to end notes and vice versa, and various other Writer improvements.

LibreOffice 25.2 on Linux


LibreOffice 25.2's Calc spreadsheet can now support importing/exporting of the connections.xml for OOXML data, the function wizard dialog and function sidebar received better searching and UX, and other improvements. For the Impress presentation program, the interaction dialog is now asynchronous. LibreOffice 25.2 also now allows automatically signing documents after defining a default certificate, Visio filter updates, and various user interface improvements. More details on all of the great improvements in LibreOffice 25.2 via the release notes.

LibreOffice 25.2 can be downloaded for supported platforms from LibreOffice.org.
