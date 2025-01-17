LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 For Last Minute Testing This Updated Free Software Office Suite

LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 is out today with the official release of this updated open-source office suite coming in just about two weeks.LibreOffice 25.2 stable should be out around the beginning of February while the second release candidate was published today to help encourage last minute testing. A third release candidate may still squeeze in the next week.This half-year update to this leading free software alternative to Microsoft Office is doing a better job with the Writer word processor for tracking document changes, Microsoft DOCX import handling fixes, boundaries are now toggled independently of formatting marks, support for background color of comments to be customized, footnotes in a document can be changed to end notes and vice versa, and various other Writer improvements.LibreOffice 25.2's Calc spreadsheet can now support importing/exporting of the connections.xml for OOXML data, the function wizard dialog and function sidebar received better searching and UX, and other improvements. For the Impress presentation program, the interaction dialog is now asynchronous. LibreOffice 25.2 also now allows automatically signing documents after defining a default certificate, Visio filter updates, and various user interface improvements. LibreOffice has deprecated Windows 7 and Windows 8 support.

Downloads and more details on today's LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 test release via The Document Foundation QA blog