LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
LibreOffice 25.2 Release Candidate 1 is out for testing today ahead of the stable release of this free software office suite around the start of February.
LibreOffice 25.2 is shaping up to be another great incremental update for this leading free software contender to Microsoft Office. LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 is available for testing as we approach the finish line on this half-year update.
LibreOffice 25.2 is doing a better job with the Writer word processor for tracking document changes, Microsoft DOCX import handling fixes, boundaries are now toggled independently of formatting marks, support for background color of comments to be customized, footnotes in a document can be changed to endnotes and vice versa, and various other Writer improvements.
LibreOffice 25.2's Calc spreadsheet can now support importing/exporting of the connections.xml for OOXML data, the function wizard dialog and function sidebar received better searching and UX, and other improvements. For the Impress presentation program, the interaction dialog is now asynchronous.
LibreOffice 25.2 also now allows automatically signing documents after defining a default certificate, Visio filter updates, and various user interface improvements. LibreOffice has also now deprecated Windows 7 and Windows 8 support.
Downloads and more details on today's LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 release via DocumentFoundation.org.
