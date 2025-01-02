Lenovo Discovers Situation Of Linux Dropping PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs To Gen 1 Speeds

A change made to the Linux kernel in June 2023 has led to a situation where PCIe Gen5 NVMe solid state drives could potentially drop down to Gen1 speeds... Lenovo engineers spotted this issue and bisected the problem along with coming up with a solution.Lenovo engineers discovered PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives dropping from 32 GT/s down to 2.5 GT/s with Linux kernels from the past year and a half. This disastrous hit to the throughput was discovered during a hot-add/hot-remove of the storage drives, so fortunately not a very common occurrence especially among desktop/mobile class hardware. But presumably it was Lenovo engineers on the server side noticing this issue when quickly hot-adding/removing drives on Lenovo server platforms.

"When we do the quick hot-add/hot-remove test with a PCIE Gen 5 NVMe disk, there is a possibility that the PCIe bridge will decrease to 2.5GT/s from 32GT/s.



The issue is caused by commit a89c82249c37 ("PCI: Work around PCIe link training failures"). Although the commit 712e49c96706 ("PCI: Correct error reporting with PCIe failed link retraining") and the commit f68dea13405c ("PCI: Revert to the original speed after PCIe failed link retraining") have tried to fix the similar issue. However, there is still a window for triggering the issue within 1-second hot-add/hot-remove test.



Besides, the commit de9a6c8d5dbf ("PCI/bwctrl: Add pcie_set_target_speed() introduces two potential issues might cause that the removing 2.5GT/s downstream link speed restriction works fail."