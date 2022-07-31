Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
At DebConf22 in Kosovo that recently wrapped up, Lenovo's Mark Pearson who leads the company's Linux initiatives talked in-person about their 2022 platform support for Linux and their progress over the past year. In 2022 they expect 30+ platforms with Linux support.
Lenovo's Mark Pearson provided an update on Linux for their laptops/PCs, including 30+ platforms for 2022 with Linux support. There are new platforms supported across the L, E, and Z series. The new platforms include Intel Alder Lake S/P/H, AMD Rembrandt, and AMD Barcelo models. Lenovo's Linux pre-load efforts continue to be focused on Ubuntu and Fedora offerings but they are happy to see Debian running well on their hardware, etc.
Lenovo's Linux engineers were challenged last year by panel refresh problems, WiFi changes, Intel networking driver issues, AMD power issues, NVIDIA driver problems for energy certification, and supply chain shortages. But on the bright side they continue building closer relationships with the OEM hardware vendors for increasing Linux support/compatibility.
The recent issue around new Lenovo systems not booting Linux by default due to disabling the third-party UEFI CA certificate was also brought up. It's brought forth by a Microsoft mandate but Lenovo allows easily changing it from the system BIOS.
The Lenovo Linux 2022 presentation also brought up Linux on the ThinkPad X13s ARM platform with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. As happened to be covered yesterday, Linux 5.20 is mainlining Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 and ThinkPad X13s Arm support.
Those wishing to watch Pearson's Lenovo Linux presentation from DebConf22 can find it embedded below.
Somewhat related are also my recent Linux benchmarks of the ThinkPad X13 Gen3 AMD with Ryzen 7 6850U and the many benchmarks coming forth there.
11 Comments