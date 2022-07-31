Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 31 July 2022 at 09:17 AM EDT. 11 Comments
DEBIAN --
At DebConf22 in Kosovo that recently wrapped up, Lenovo's Mark Pearson who leads the company's Linux initiatives talked in-person about their 2022 platform support for Linux and their progress over the past year. In 2022 they expect 30+ platforms with Linux support.

Lenovo's Mark Pearson provided an update on Linux for their laptops/PCs, including 30+ platforms for 2022 with Linux support. There are new platforms supported across the L, E, and Z series. The new platforms include Intel Alder Lake S/P/H, AMD Rembrandt, and AMD Barcelo models. Lenovo's Linux pre-load efforts continue to be focused on Ubuntu and Fedora offerings but they are happy to see Debian running well on their hardware, etc.


Lenovo's Linux engineers were challenged last year by panel refresh problems, WiFi changes, Intel networking driver issues, AMD power issues, NVIDIA driver problems for energy certification, and supply chain shortages. But on the bright side they continue building closer relationships with the OEM hardware vendors for increasing Linux support/compatibility.

The recent issue around new Lenovo systems not booting Linux by default due to disabling the third-party UEFI CA certificate was also brought up. It's brought forth by a Microsoft mandate but Lenovo allows easily changing it from the system BIOS.

The Lenovo Linux 2022 presentation also brought up Linux on the ThinkPad X13s ARM platform with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. As happened to be covered yesterday, Linux 5.20 is mainlining Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 and ThinkPad X13s Arm support.

Those wishing to watch Pearson's Lenovo Linux presentation from DebConf22 can find it embedded below.


Somewhat related are also my recent Linux benchmarks of the ThinkPad X13 Gen3 AMD with Ryzen 7 6850U and the many benchmarks coming forth there.
11 Comments
Related News
Debian's DebConf22 Kicks Off In Kosovo
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
Debian 11.3 Released With Many Bug Fixes, Security Updates
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Looks Like It Will Release Around Mid-2023
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel