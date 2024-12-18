Lenovo Legion Linux Driver Posted For Handling Power/Performance Settings

A patch posted on Tuesday for the Linux kernel would introduce new Lenovo Legion WMI driver options for supporting Lenovo Legion laptops as well as the Legion Go handheld gaming console to support different power/performance settings.Derek Clark posted a patch Tuesday that implements Lenovo Legion WMI GameZone, "DATA_01", and "Other" driver options for being able to then adjust various power/performance settings from within Linux. This driver work is intended to succeed a Lenovo Legion Go WMI driver patch posted by a Lenovo engineer back in November for exposing the performance mode controls just for the Legion Go series.

"Adds support for the Lenovo Legion series of laptop hardware to use WMI interfaces that control various power settings. There are multiple WMI interfaces that work in concert to provide getting and setting values as well as validation of input. Currently only the "GameZone", "Other Method", and "LENOVO_CAPABILITY_DATA_01" interfaces are implemented, but I attempted to structure the driver so that adding the "Custom Mode", "Lighting", and the other CAPABILITY_DATA interfaces would be trivial if desired in a later patch."