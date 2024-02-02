Initial Support For The Lenovo Legion Go Controllers Added To Linux 6.8

Being merged today as part of the input subsystem "fixes" for the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel is supporting the controllers of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld game console.Lenovo launched the Legion Go as an alternative to the Valve Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally. The Lenovo Legion Go is priced at $649+ USD and powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme while making it a bit unique are the side controllers being detachable.With Linux 6.8 Git as of this afternoon (or Linux 6.8-rc3 to be out on Sunday), there is initial support merged for the Lenovo Legion Go controllers. This controller support is tacked onto the existing XPad input driver and was contributed by Google's Brenton Simpson. Depending upon whether the controllers are attached/detached, they appear as different device IDs. Now the necessary Lenovo vendor ID and device IDs are present for allowing the XPad driver to work with the Lenovo Legion GO controllers.

The X / Y / A / B inputs, analog sticks, D-pad, menu / capture buttons, and rumble are all confirmed to be working now under Linux. But not yet working are the start / select, four rear paddle buttons, and the gyroscope that will likely be addressed in the future.So if you have a Lenovo Legion Go handheld computer / game console (or are thinking of picking one up) and loading Linux on it, Linux 6.8-rc3+ will have the initial controller support. As it's a basic patch to XPad for the necessary IDs, it might also get back-ported to existing stable kernel series.