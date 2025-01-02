Lenovo Gaming Series WMI Drivers Updated For Enabling Extra Functionality Under Linux

Last month I wrote about a Lenovo Legion Linux driver being posted for enabling more power/performance settings under Linux. Following a significant rework, a second iteration of those patches have now been posted with just being referred to as the Lenovo "Gaming Series" WMI drivers without the Legion reference.

These open-source Linux drivers are intended to expose more power/performance settings for the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console as well as other Lenovo gaming devices under Linux. The timing of this Linux driver work is very interesting as since then it's been rumored that next week at CES Lenovo will be introducing a Legion Go handheld running Valve's Linux-based SteamOS platform. It will be interesting to see next week how Lenovo positions SteamOS/Linux at CES in Las Vegas but in any event this gaming series driver work is now aiming to enhance the support under Linux.

Lenovo Legion Go


These drivers make use of the WMI interfaces for adjusting various power settings under Linux. With the v2 patches all the "Legion" references are renamed to the Lenovo "Gaming Series" to be more future-proof in terms of product branding. Plus there are various fixes for items brought up during the original round of code review.

Those interested can see this v2 patch series for the in-review code working on the Lenovo Gaming Series WMI drivers with the GameZone WMI driver, Capability Data 01 WMI driver, and Other Mode WMI driver components. Hopefully this new code for improving Lenovo gaming hardware support under Linux will make it into the mainline kernel soon while more than likely the new Lenovo Legion Go running SteamOS will be patched for already containing this driver support.
