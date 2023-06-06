Mesa's Lavapipe Adds Vulkan Task/Mesh Shader Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 June 2023 at 06:15 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA
David Airlie has managed to hack together task/mesh shader support inside Lavapipe, the CPU-based software Vulkan implementation inside Mesa.

Mesh shading for Vulkan is one of the exciting additions made last year to the spec with VK_EXT_mesh_shader and akin to functionality found already within DirectX 12. There is mesh shader support already within some hardware Vulkan drivers inside Mesa like RADV on capable GPUs, but a software implementation for Lavapipe was a bit tricky. Red Hat's David Airlie explained in the merge request:
"This adds VK_EXT_mesh_shader support to lavapipe by writing up some gallium interfaces for it and hooking it up inside llvmpipe as compute shader variants.

The outputs from the compute shaders are piped back into the draw module for clipping and stats collection.

Currently passes all CTS tests."

This MR comes in at more than two thousand lines of new code and is now in Git for next quarter's Mesa 23.2 release.

Lavapipe

2 Comments
Related News
RadeonSI ACO Code Lands More Functionality
Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Graphics Get OpenGL 4.6 On Open-Source Driver
Raspberry Pi V3D Driver Adds Native ASTC Texture Compression Support
Mesa 23.1.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes For RADV, Zink, Intel ANV
Mesa 23.1 Released With RadeonSI Rusticl-OpenCL, RADV GPL
Mesa 23.1 Inches Closer To Release With RC4 Released
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix