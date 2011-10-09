LLVM Had Another Exciting Year With More Than 37k Commits, 35.5 Million Lines

LLVM development has peaked in recent years at around 37k commits per year for this huge, innovative open-source compiler stack. It was another very exciting year for this leading open-source compiler stack.In 2024 LLVM saw the LLVM 18 and LLVM 19 releases and development well underway on LLVM 20. There's been new C and C++ standards worked on, the new Flang compiler code coming together well, new hardware targets, continued work on AMDGPU and other GPU hardware, a telemetry framework, new RISC-V features, more AVX10 enablement, and an assortment of other features to land in 2024.

In 2024 there were 37,486 commits to the LLVM repository... Roughly inline with the 37.4~37.5k commits seen in 2022 and 2023. Those 37.4k commits added 9,339,334 lines of code while removing 5,591,115 lines.Taking the top spot with responsible for about 3% of commits to LLVM in 2024 was Simon Pilgrim, a Sony engineer. Following Simon was Kazu Hirata, Craig Topper, Fangrui Song, Nikita Popov, and Florian Hahn as the most prolific LLVM contributors of 2024. There were 2,138 different authors to LLVM in 2024... A nice increase from the 1,932 in 2023 and the 1,573 in 2022. Having 2.1k authors to LLVM was easily the most number of authors to this open-source project ever. It was just one decade ago that in 2014 there were just 336 authors for the year.