LLVM Clang Lands Targeting Support For The SiFive P550 RISC-V Performance Core

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 9 January 2025 at 06:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
Upstreamed to LLVM/Clang overnight is now targeting support for the SiFive P550 RISC-V core with the "-mcpu=sifive-p550" option.

The P550 is one of SiFive's performance cores that features a thirteen-stage, triple-issue, out-of-order pipeline. SiFive talks up the P550 as offering 30% higher performance in less than half the area of a similar Arm Cortex-A75 core. The P550 can be found in up to a four-core design.

SiFive P550 slide


With this merge to LLVM Git ahead of the LLVM/Clang 20 release in the coming months, the SiFive Performance P550 can now be targeted using the -mcpu=sifive-p550 option. Though no specialized scheduler model yet for the P550 but the patch says a P550 scheduler model will be added later in a separate patch. At least this gets the P550 support started for enabling RISC-V plus the various RISC-V extensions supported by this performance core like Zba, Zbb, and Zifencei.

Premier P550


Making this Clang support more notable is the SiFive P550 is what's found in the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V developer board. Though sadly still no word from SiFive on any review sample and thus no ability yet to run any independent performance benchmarks on this P550 performance core.
