LLVM 20.1-rc1 Released For Testing This Updated Compiler Stack
The first release candidate working towards the stable release of LLVM 20 is now available for testing.
LLVM 20.1-rc1 was released this weekend in working toward the "LLVM 20.1" stable release in March as their first stable version of LLVM 20 per their modern versioning scheme.
This release candidate follows the LLVM 20 code branching earlier in the week. See that aforelinked Phoronix article for more details on the LLVM 20 feature changes from AMX-FP8 and AMX-AVX512 support to AMD GFX950 enablement to the SPIR-V back-end now being official, an LLVM telemetry framework, new CPU support, and much more.
The LLVM source code and various release binaries for the LLVM 20.1-rc1 milestone can be found via GitHub.
The plan for LLVM 20 moving forward are bi-weekly release candidates until LLVM 20.1.0 is ready for release around 11 March.
