LLVM 20 Promotes SPIR-V To Official Backend, Enabled By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 28 January 2025 at 06:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
LLVM
Following a call by Intel developers last month for making the SPIR-V back-end an official target within LLVM as a promotion to its existing "experimental" backend status, the change has now been made ahead of the upcoming LLVM 20 release.

LLVM developers were in agreement to raise the SPIR-V back-end to becoming an official target within the LLVM 20 compiler codebase. SPIR-V is the intermediate representation in use by Vulkan as well as OpenGL and OpenCL and has found use-cases outside of just the Khronos APIs with Microsoft even adding SPIR-V to DirectX. SPIR-V is very important not only to graphics but GPU compute too and over the years we have seen a lot of exciting innovations around SPIR-V.

This pull that has landed in LLVM 20 Git went ahead and raised SPIR-V to an official target:
"This commit promotes the SPIR-V backend from experimental to official status. As a result, SPIR-V will be built by default, simplifying integration and increasing accessibility for downstream projects."

Excellent to see and another step forward for the widespread yet still growing SPIR-V ecosystem.

SPIR-V diagram


This comes ahead of the LLVM 20 code branching set to take place as soon as later today. The first LLVM 20 release candidate will be out in the coming days while the first stable release in the form of LLVM 20.1 is expected around the middle of March.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Lands Initial Support For IBM SystemZ "arch15" Target: IBM z17 / Telum II
Sony Proposes Changing LLVM Clang Default To C++20 Mode
LLVM Had Another Exciting Year With More Than 37k Commits, 35.5 Million Lines
Clang 20 Compiler Adds Support For Xtensa CPU Target
A "Safe C++" Being Explored Using The New ClangIR
LLVM 20 Merges An Initial Telemetry Framework
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI