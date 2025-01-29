LLVM 20 Feature Development Wraps Up With AMX-AVX512, AMX-FP8, AVX10.2 & AMD GFX950

The LLVM 20 compiler stack saw its code branched from the mainline Git codebase last night as release preparations begin for what will be LLVM 20.1 as the inaugural stable release.

The LLVM 20.x release branch is now created to begin the release dance for this next half-year LLVM feature release. LLVM 20.1-rc1 is expected this Friday followed by bi-weekly LLVM 20.1 release candidates until the stable release is ready... Per their modern versioning scheme, LLVM 20.1.0 will be their first stable release and the hope is for that release to occur around 11 March.

Some of the changes to look forward to in LLVM/Clang 20 include:

- AMD GFX950 support work for what is presumably going to be the Instinct MI350.

- AMX-AVX512 support was merged.

- AMX-FP8 support for Intel Diamond Rapids.

- Initial AVX10.2 support.

- More work on the latest C and C++ standards.

- The flang-new modern Fortran compiler was renamed back to "flang".

- TySan was merged as a sanitizer for type-based aliasing violations.

- The SPIR-V back-end is promoted to being "official" and enabled by default after previously carrying an "experimental" tag.

- Clang 20 now supports the Xtensa CPU target.

- An initial telemetry framework for LLVM.

- Tenstorrent TT-Ascalon-D8 RISC-V CPU support.

- IBM SystemZ arch15 support for what is presumably the IBM z17 / Telum II processor.

Stay tuned for more coverage on the upcoming LLVM 20 stable release along with LLVM/Clang 20 compiler benchmarks.
