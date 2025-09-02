Linux Kernel Runtime Guard 1.0 Released For Security Vulnerability Exploit Detection

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 September 2025 at 06:29 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Linux Kernel Runtime Guard 1.0 has been released. LKRG is a project providing runtime integrity checking of the Linux kernel and is able to detect security vulnerability exploits against the running kernel.

After seven years in development, the developers behind the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard were finally comfortable declaring their "1.0" release this week. It's been several years since we last covered this open-source project working to provide better runtime security for Linux and in the past also benchmarked the overhead of LKRG. As a lot has changed the past few years, I'll work to benchmark LKRG 1.0 in the coming weeks.

Linux Kernel Runtime Guard 1.0 supports the latest Linux kernels up through the 6.17 series, adds support for newer kernel features since its prior release, supports Intel CET IBT and/or KCFT on x86_64, Clang-built kernels work in more cases, various performance improvements, and there have also been a variety of bug fixes to LKRG.

LKRG logo


LKRG functions as a Linux kernel module with the code for now at least continuing to be carried out-of-tree.

Those wanting to learn more about LKRG 1.0 can do so via LKRG.org and its 1.0 release announcement.
5 Comments
Related News
Linux Randomly Picking Idle CPU Cores Shows Modest Win On High Core Count Systems
New Linux Patches Improving Hibernation Speed In 2026
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Linux 7.3-rc3 Released: "Another Fairly Large RC"
Zstd Improvement For Linux 7.4 To Avoid Redundant Initialization
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
Intel Reverses Decision To Cancel Their Open-Source Font Project
AI Made A Lot Of "Hideous" Code But Found Major Bottlenecks For Faster Linux Compilation
The Linux Kernel Planning To Remove Around ~55k Lines Of Old ARM Platform Code
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Debian 13.7 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Steam Client Beta Improves Big Picture Mode, Several Linux Enhancements