LACT 0.9 Released With UI Updates, Voltage-Frequency Curve Editor For NVIDIA

LACT, one of the leading open-source solutions to provide a graphics card management GUI that works across AMD / NVIDIA / Intel graphics hardware on Linux, is out with a major update this weekend.With Intel and AMD not providing any official Linux GPU driver settings / management app and the NVIDIA option being limited to just their official driver stack and nothing for Nouveau/Nova, LACT has been one of the popular community creations working to provide a cross-vendor GPU/driver management UI with information, sensor reporting, GPU overclocking, and other functionality that Microsoft Windows users are long accustomed to seeing from NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD.With today's LACT 0.9 release there is a UI rework with an improved layout and making it all around easier to view your graphics hardware information, overclocking controls, thermals, and software information. With LACT 0.9, it's now using libadwaita rather than straight GTK4.

The other big feature of LACT 0.9 is having a NVIDIA Voltage-Frequency "VF" curve editor as a long sought after feature. This NVIDIA VF curve editor with LACT is similar to the MSI Afterburner on Windows.