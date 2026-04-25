LACT 0.9 Released With UI Updates, Voltage-Frequency Curve Editor For NVIDIA

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 April 2026 at 04:10 PM EDT. 29 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
LACT, one of the leading open-source solutions to provide a graphics card management GUI that works across AMD / NVIDIA / Intel graphics hardware on Linux, is out with a major update this weekend.

With Intel and AMD not providing any official Linux GPU driver settings / management app and the NVIDIA option being limited to just their official driver stack and nothing for Nouveau/Nova, LACT has been one of the popular community creations working to provide a cross-vendor GPU/driver management UI with information, sensor reporting, GPU overclocking, and other functionality that Microsoft Windows users are long accustomed to seeing from NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD.

With today's LACT 0.9 release there is a UI rework with an improved layout and making it all around easier to view your graphics hardware information, overclocking controls, thermals, and software information. With LACT 0.9, it's now using libadwaita rather than straight GTK4.

LACT 0.9 UI


The other big feature of LACT 0.9 is having a NVIDIA Voltage-Frequency "VF" curve editor as a long sought after feature. This NVIDIA VF curve editor with LACT is similar to the MSI Afterburner on Windows.

LACT 0.9 VF curve editor


There is also improved Flatpak integration, more AMD hardware quirks handled, AMD hardware block IP version reporting, and a NVIDIA target temperature setting.

Downloads and more details on the LACT 0.9 utility release via GitHub.
29 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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