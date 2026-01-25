LACT 0.8.4 Brings Improved Overclocking UI For GPUs On Linux

In the absence of any official GUI control panel from AMD or Intel for their graphics cards on Linux, LACT remains a popular choice particularly for AMD Radeon Linux gamers/enthusiasts to manage various aspects of their GPU from a convenient UI. LACT also supports Intel GPUs and some features on NVIDIA GPUs too. Out today is LACT 0.8.4 for further enhancing this third-party GPU driver user interface.LACT 0.8.4 brings various user interface improvements to the GPU overclocking page. With NVIDIA GPUs on their Linux driver having NVIDIA-Settings at least for managing GPU overclocking, this LACT functionality is most useful for AMD Radeon graphics cards that otherwise are left to overclocking via the command-line.

The OC page received the most changes but other aspects of the LACT UI were also enhanced.LACT 0.8.4 also offers Docker packaging for those interested, more power sensors are now exposed for AMD hardware, more efficient statistics fetching for AMD, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.Downloads and more details on this convenient open-source Linux GPU control panel via LACT on GitHub