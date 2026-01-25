LACT 0.8.4 Brings Improved Overclocking UI For GPUs On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 January 2026 at 01:58 PM EST. 16 Comments
HARDWARE
In the absence of any official GUI control panel from AMD or Intel for their graphics cards on Linux, LACT remains a popular choice particularly for AMD Radeon Linux gamers/enthusiasts to manage various aspects of their GPU from a convenient UI. LACT also supports Intel GPUs and some features on NVIDIA GPUs too. Out today is LACT 0.8.4 for further enhancing this third-party GPU driver user interface.

LACT 0.8.4 brings various user interface improvements to the GPU overclocking page. With NVIDIA GPUs on their Linux driver having NVIDIA-Settings at least for managing GPU overclocking, this LACT functionality is most useful for AMD Radeon graphics cards that otherwise are left to overclocking via the command-line.

LACT 0.8.4


The OC page received the most changes but other aspects of the LACT UI were also enhanced.

LACT 0.8.4 also offers Docker packaging for those interested, more power sensors are now exposed for AMD hardware, more efficient statistics fetching for AMD, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.

Downloads and more details on this convenient open-source Linux GPU control panel via LACT on GitHub.
16 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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