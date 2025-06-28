LACT 0.8 GPU Configuration & Monitoring Tool Introduces More Features

While a number of Linux desktop users have expressed disappointment over Intel and AMD not providing any GUI for their GPU driver settings and similar functionality like they do under Windows, there are a number of third-party open-source GUI programs for managing graphics driver settings. One of the most capable solutions is LACT for GPU configuration and monitoring. Out today is LACT 0.8 with more features now in place.The LACT program provides a GUI for viewing information about your GPU, overclocking your graphics card, manipulating fan controls, viewing historical performance/power/thermal data, and various other features akin to what is offered under Windows. LACT works across NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs though some features are limited to select drivers/hardware.LACT 0.8 provides the latest features for this program written in Rust and leveraging the GTK4 toolkit. LACT 0.8 offers more advanced profile management, a built-in process monitor that shows GPU usage and vRAM statistics, more NVIDIA metrics are implemented, Flatpak integration enhancements, and a variety of other changes.Here's a look at the new LACT Process Monitor in action:

Downloads and more details on the LACT 0.8 release via GitHub