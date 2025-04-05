LACT 0.7.3 Further Enhances This GPU Configuration & Monitoring Tool

LACT 0.7.3 is out this weekend as the newest feature update to this Linux GPU configuration and monitoring tool. LACT helps make up for the lack of any official GUI-based GPU configuration tool on Linux provided by AMD or Intel. It also works on NVIDIA GPUs too for providing a nice unified app for GPU configuration from all three major GPU vendors.LACT is a GUI-based solution that makes it convenient for monitoring graphics card sensor information, adjust fan curves, overclock GPUs, tweak power states, and make other tuning depending upon what the GPU/driver exposes to user-space.With today's LACT 0.7.3 release there is an updated chart window for showing the historical GPU data. The charts are pleasantly improved upon as shown below.

LACT 0.7.3 also now provides an official Flatpak package for distributing this app in a convenient manner on modern Linux distributions, better handles AMD RDNA3 GPUs, now carries an embedded database for card names, and adds an emergency configuration reset via a boot option in the event you have a failed overclock or other bad setting.Downloads and more details on the shiny new LACT 0.7.3 app release for Linux GPU configuration and monitoring via GitHub